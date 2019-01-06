Election: Pray more, talk less, Cleric urges Nigerians

A cleric, Istifanus Koce, has called on Nigerians to pray more and talk less ahead of the forthcoming general elections, for God’s intervention and a violence free electoral process.

Rev. Koce of ECWA Good News Church in Kuje, Abuja, who made the call in his message during Sunday service, urged all Nigerians to be patient with God.

According to him, the political tension in the country is temporary, but the benefit of waiting for God is permanent and everlasting.

“If you wait on the Lord, He shall renew your strength and you will soar like the eagle.

“Lift up your eyes to God; you will run and not grow weary and the gains of waiting for him is everlasting.

“He gives power to the humble and to him that had no might, he increases their strength.

“We should not be deterred by the tension in the land through talking, but rather pray more and see the wonders of God,” he said.

The cleric noted that every one had a limited number of years to live on earth, adding that peaceful co-existence and unity would justify everyone on the last day.

Koce also enjoined all Christians in the country to be agents of good governance and co-exist for peaceful development.

The cleric prayed for the leadership of the Church and political office holders across the country to imbibe the spirit of truth and integrity. (NAN)