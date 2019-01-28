East-West Road nightmare: Gunmen kill bus driver at Elele

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—HOODLUMS at Elele, Rivers State, yesterday, shot dead the driver of a 15-seater commercial bus belonging to a popular transport company.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident and simply said: “Investigations have commenced.”

A commuter on the Elele-Port Harcourt stretch of the East-West Road, where the incident occurred, said: “It did not happen far from Elele Junction.

“They were apparently the usual robbers and kidnappers, who have again made the Elele-Emohua stretch of the East-West Road a daily nightmare for drivers and travellers.

“They came from the bush at about 9a.m. onto the road and shot the driver when he refused to stop. They pursued him as he struggled with his bullet wounds to drive the bus to safety, until he gave up.

“Ironically, when the hoodlums got to where he was able to drive the fully-loaded bus to, they disappeared when they realised he was died.

“Normally, they would mobilise the driver to divert the vehicle and all occupants into the surrounding bush, where they can rob, rape, kill or hold victims hostage for ransom.”