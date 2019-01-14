Breaking News
Defending champ Wozniacki fires into Open second round

Emmanuel Okogba

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki’s bid to retain her Australian Open crown began with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium on Monday.

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki celebrates her victory against Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck during their women’s singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 14, 2019. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

The third seed won her maiden Slam at Melbourne Park last year and is bidding to become the first woman to defend the title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

The Dane comfortably eased past world number 52 Van Uytvanck, showing no outward sign of rheumatoid arthritis, the debilitating auto-immune disease that has threatened to derail her career.


