Confusion as fire guts Imo varsity

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—There was confusion yesterday at Imo state University, IMSU, following the fire outbreak which destroyed the Faculty of Humanities Annex.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri that the incident took place around 1: 15pm and the fire was said to have lasted for over one hour.

Vanguard was told that the affected building was renovated last year and construction was still ongoing.

However, many insinuations were made pertaining the likely cause of the inferno.

Many believed it was as a result of poor electrification of the building.

An eyewitness said: “By the time I came around, fire had engulfed the whole building. You could barely see what is happening inside the offices because of the smoke.

“What is more painful about this whole thing is that all the offices where damaged by the fire. The fire burnt all the office files, documents which I think were very useful.”

“I want to ask, what will happen to students results in these offices. For me, I think we have lost some many important documents.”

Another eyewitness who claimed to be working in the University, said: “Nobody put fire in this building. The cause of this fire outbreak should be traced inside the building.

“I say this because, the fire did not start from outside it started from inside the building. Something must have caused it. I believe it could be a kind of spark from the wire connections.

At time of filling this report around 04:31pm, the several calls placed to the the University Public Relations Officer, PRO, Ralph Njoku, was not going through.