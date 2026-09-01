Odidi women storm Heritage Energy over oil spill; ‘we’ll do right thing’ – Spokesman 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Angry women from Odidi community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, on Tuesday, stormed the operational office of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited in Edjeba, Warri, calling on the company to immediately address the crude oil spill that has lasted six months in the area.

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Some of the placards the protesting women carried read “We can’t fish in our waters anymore”, “Crude oil has polluted our river”, “Our farms are polluted”, “Crude oil spill has brought hunger to our Odidi community”.

They demanded immediate intervention to stop the alleged pollution, clean up the affected environment and provide relief for residents, adding that the spill which they said was still ongoing had destroyed economic life in the community.

“We can’t fish, go to farm again because of the spill,” they said.

One of the women, Nancy Adowarebi told newsmen that families in Odidi were living under severe hardship as a result of the alleged pollution, claiming that residents were afraid of using firewood and other naked flames because of the spill and the hydrocarbon fumes from it around affected areas.

“I lead the protest because the people, especially women in Odidi community, are in pains.

“Many of them are sick and starving to death because in the morning, the women cannot cook with firewood until the tide goes down,” she said.

Fire risk; health challenges

Adowarebi alleged that the presence of crude oil in the community had created fears of a potentially devastating fire outbreak.

“Naked flame can cause a wide fire that is capable of wiping every living soul in the community,” she warned.

She said residents were now forced to exercise extreme caution while moving around the community and its waterways.

“We travel back home in fear of a fire outbreak and, as such, everyone is being cautious to avoid whatever will create sparks.

“The community deliberately avoids the use of fire for cooking at all cost,” she added.

The women alleged that the company was carrying on with its operations despite the severe impact of the oil spill in the area.

“The company did not deem it fit to stop pumping crude through the line when the spill happened. Rather, they kept working. Hence, we are protesting,” she alleged.

She warned that the women would not abandon their campaign until they saw concrete action from the company.

“We will continue to protest till Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited does the right thing,” she declared.

Another protester, Evelyn Abobo, raised concerns about the alleged health consequences of prolonged exposure to the pollution.

Abobo claimed that several residents had developed health problems, while also alleging that one woman suffered a miscarriage following prolonged exposure to crude oil fumes.

She called on the Federal and Delta State governments, as well as the relevant environmental and petroleum regulatory agencies, to immediately send medical teams to the area to assess residents and provide emergency assistance.

‘We’ll do right’

Receiving the protesters, Heritage Energy’s Community Relations Manager, Jeremiah Oharisi, commended the women for conducting themselves peacefully.

He assured them that their grievances had been received. Oharisi said the company would examine the issues raised and take appropriate steps.

“Heritage is more than willing to do the right thing,” he said.

Vanguard News