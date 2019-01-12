Complement govt effort through free skill acquisition scheme, Rotn. Duku tells NGOs

The president of Rotary Club of Nigeria, Effurun District, Rotarian Gordon Duku, has called on Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs and other foundations in the state to complement government effort by organising free vocational and skill acquisition programmes for the empowerment of women and youths in the society.

Rotn. Duku, made the call while declaring open a-three month free vocational skill acquisition scheme organised by Rotary Club of Effurun in collaboration with Shola Mese Foundation, held at the Rotary Club Effurun Vocational Centre, Ebrumede, in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

Rotn. Duku, while addressing over 300 registered participants of teenagers and youths for the skill acquisition programme, advised them to take the training programme seriously in order for them to acquire new skills.

According to him, rotary club as part of its humanitarian services has been running various training programmes for over 10 years.

Also the Director of Shola Foundation, Rotn. Shola Mese, said the foundation is geared towards helping the needy in the society. He noted that the foundation will continue to partner other NGOs for the growth and development of the society.

Earlier, the Director of Projects, Rotary Club Effurun, Rotarian Fred Hoastrup, in his address said the free vocational and skill acquisition training is to engage the people to acquire new skills and make them to be meaningful to the society.

Rotn. Hoastrup disclosed that, in the next three months, the over 300 registered participants will be trained in various skill programmes which includes; Fashion Design, Computer Graphics, Caterine, Beed Making, Facial Make-up/Head Gar. Others are, Hair Cut/Barbing, Hair Styeling, Shoe Making as well as Welding/Fabrication.