Cellulants Agrikore blockchain transforming agriculture in Africa

By Moses Nosike

Cellulant, Africa’s digital payments service provider has proven that financial technology is for everyone, through its Agrikore & Tingg blockchain based platform. The smart digital financial service provider is transforming financial services provided to the African smallholder farmers and retailers in open markets across Africa.

Speaking at the just concluded Global Endeavor gala in New York City, the Co-CEO, Cellulant, Bolaji Akinboro said that economic opportunity and capital investments are critical to Cellulant’s tremendous success in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, both Endeavor & TPG have played a role in our journey of impact on the African continent.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the Gala, Bolaji said that the business of agriculture is viewed as a charity venture; whereas it is a huge business and investment opportunity. We spent years building a digital ecosystem that comprises all the stakeholders in agriculture and currently, our technology powers food from the farm to the fork.

He also said that through agriculture, for instance, we have been able to put up a payment technology capable of solving real-world problems. “The African agricultural sector is a $330Billion fragmented industry which is fundamentally being driven by cash, hence our resolve to organise and digitise the money flowing in this sector. This digitisation as we have seen is enabling the industry to become properly evaluated which we hope will attract more investors into it as well as help the farmers to grow visible in the financial sector, which then opens them up to credit and other benefits.

Today, he said, “Cellulant is using this payment technology to solve social and economic challenges and impact lives. “Our goal is to build a $1bn business in 2023. We intend to do this by making the agricultural segment a digitally driven payment sector that provides digital payments and access to the market for farmers in Africa, not only are we solving social problems by making food accessible, but we are also helping the indigent farmer get more money.