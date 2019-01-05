CAF Cup: Rangers back to camp

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu have resumed training for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup and the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Rangers’ next opponent in the Confederation Cup is Bantu Football Club of Lesotho and the first leg of the second round will be played on Jan. 13 in Lesotho.

Rangers’ spokesperson, Norbert Okolie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu Thursday, that the players are back to training.

“We resumed training on Jan. 1, in the evening after the seven days Yuletide break and the most pleasing aspect of it was that the players were back injury free.

“Our Confederation Cup first leg of the second round against Bantu FC will come up on Jan. 13, in Lesotho and we will approach it with seriousness.

“The players and technical crew were given 24 hours to settle down after the break which ended on Dec. 30, and after that we went into training because we do not want to underrate any club,” he said.

Okolie said that the players have promised to take-off from where they stopped in 2018 with more seriousness knowing that any clubs that reached this stage of the competition is not a push over.

“We are expecting a tough match against the club from Lesotho and that is why we are taking our preparation serious to ensure that we made it to the group stage,” Okolie said.

He noted that the club still has the ambition of going all the way to the final of the competition to ensure that the country lost slots were restored.