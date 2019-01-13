CAF confed Cup: Rangers try Bantu for size

The twenty thousand capacity Setsoto stadium in Maseru the capital city of land-locked, Lesotho in the southern part of the continent will today be hosting one of its biggest football games as Rangers International F.C of Enugu take on Bantu FC the first leg of the 2018/2019 Total Confederation Cup with the ticket to play in the group stage of the competition at stake.

It is a known fact that Bantu F.C are two-time league champions and seven-time cup champions and got eliminated by D.R Congo side A.S Vita 5-2 on aggregate to step down to the second tier continental club competition where Rangers is having a fine run in the four matches played, winning three and ending one in a draw in far away, Bel Abbes, Algeria.

Bantu F.C currently under the tutelage of South African young manager, James Madidilane would be relying largely on his compatriots, Tsietsi Khooa, Tsietsi Motseare, Lazola Jokojokwane and Lindokuhle Phungulwa to extend their run in continental football for this term but his counterpart, vastly experienced and widely traveled gaffer of the Nigerians, coach Olugbenga Ogunbote have the men to do the job and take him past his former continental best with Sunshine Stars F.C.

With Ghanaian shot stopper, Nana Bonsu at his imperious best ably shielded by the quartet of Chidera Ezeh, Nigerian born Benin Republic international, Isaac Loute; Akpos Adubi and Semiu Liadi it will take the ‘A Matso Matebele’ forwards led by twenty-six year old, Phungulwa a miracle to have a sniff at the ‘Flying Antelopes’ goal.