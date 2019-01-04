Breaking: Dino Melaye surrenders

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senator representing Kogi west Constituency, Dino Melaye has finally submitted himself to the Nigerian Police.

Recall that Police since last week Friday laid siege to the Abuja residence of the embattled senator, in order to arrest and interrogate him over alleged homicide.

Melaye on his part, maintained that he would continue to remain in his hideout, noting that the forces plan was to arrest and inject him with substance that would kill him.

However, owing to his refusal to surrender, Police disconnected his electricity and water supply and refuse to vacate his premises, noting that Melaye is wanted by the Police for a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel; shot and wounded Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

Similarly, a human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, called on the lawmaker to end the siege by submitting himself for arrest without any further delay.

Reports have it that senators who visited the lawmaker at his residence on Friday went with him to see the Police boss, Mr Ibrahi Idris in order to resolve the problem.