Atiku support groups lament lack of campaign materials

By Samson Echenim

The chairman, Coalition of All Atiku Support Groups, Lagos State, Mark Iheanyi has decried alleged lack of campaign materials for about 800 pro-Atiku groups in the state, saying that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, risks losing over four million voters from the state if nothing is done to end “the lingering denial of campaign materials and grants.”

The coalition complained that coordinators of these groups in Lagos and some South West states are using their money to facilitate members to all PDP rallies without grants from campaign headquarters.

Iheanyi said: “The leadership of the party has never told us that the support groups will not be compensated for their efforts. The tactical manner they are going about it needs to be re-examined. Even when PDP leaders had a meeting with the coordinators of the groups in Lagos, they went home disgruntled.

“Something has to be done fast before our teeming members are demoralised and forced to abandon the campaign. Given the 6.6 million voting population of Lagos State, we require at least two campaign buses for each of the three senatorial zones”.

Iheanyi who is also the Founder/National Chairman, Atiku Leadership Forum, Lagos, said the priority of the coalition is to win the February 16 presidential election, and succeed the ruling party, adding that until the eyes of leaders in PDP are opened to the realities, this kind of subtle, but frustrating reactions from the coordinators and their members would lead to failure.

He warned the party and the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, APCO, against anything that would slow down the tempo of the campaign to avoid losing these groups and the election in Lagos.