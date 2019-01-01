Are the ‘Atikulated’ not competent enough to handle Atiku’s Social Media ? – Lauretta Onochie

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has said ‘Alhaji Atiku so love Nigerian youth that he hired David Pride, an American Social Media consultant, that whoso ever has been Atikulated, is not competent enough to handle the Social Media for him?

I hope not

He's lost the election anyway

Russians and Americans cannot help him — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) December 31, 2018

David Pride had recently announced @DavidaPride on Twitter that he had been contracted as a social media consultant to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general electionssaying : ‘Excited to announce that I have been contracted as the social media consultant for 2019 Presidential Candidate of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. His vision to get Nigeria Working Again and taking care of the less fortunate is one I support and I’m excited to be…https://t.co/HlalIqVery

But the PDP presidential candidate denied the report in a statement on Monday signed by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe,

Atiku in the statement said David Pride is an ‘impostor and unknown to him.’