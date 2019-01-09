Another Buhari’s minister resigns

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has resigned her appointment from the cabinet

Mrs. Ibrahim is the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives candidate for the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani federal constituency of Yobe State.



She defeated her son-in law, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim to emerge flag bearer of the party in the party as primaries in October last year.

She had scored 1,295 votes while her step son got 15 votes.

Hajiya Ibrahim who was appointed minister in 2015, is the sixth minister to resigned from the federal cabinet.

She confirmed to some State House correspondents that Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was going to be her last, shortly before the commencement of the meeting.

Her resignation comes a month after the former Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, resigned following his declaration as the 13th Emir on December 7th, 2018 following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council and subsequent approval by Governor Tanko Umaru Almakura.

Others that have resigned are Hajiya Amina Mohammed, on 24 February 2017. This followed her appointment at the United Nations as UN Deputy Secretary General.

She served as a minister from 11 November 2015 to 15 December 2016

Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti state also resigned as the minister of Solid minerals development on May 30, 2018 to pursue his political ambition.

On September 14th, the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun had resigned following the scandal that trailed her forged National Youth Service Commission (NYSC) exemption certificate to get into public office.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, also known as Mama Taraba, resigned from the cabinet and from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Alhassan has hinged her resignation on her disqualification in the screening for the 2019 Taraba state governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee.