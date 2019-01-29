AITEO founder, Benedict Peters awarded FIN African Icon of the Year 2018

International business leader and founder of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, has received the 2018 ‘African Icon of the Year’ award at the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Honorary Patrons Dinner and Awards Night which held at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, Abuja last Monday.

The award is an acknowledgement of Peters’ significant contribution to oil and gas development in Africa, his visionary leadership, distinguished service and transformational foray into a sector dominated by International Oil Companies.

The Aiteo Group’s 20 year evolution through Africa’s Oil and Gas sector has been exemplary as well as revolutionary–going from a downstream start-up to becoming a leading integrated energy conglomerate with strategic investments in hydrocarbon (or commodities) exploration and production.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Michael Dragoyevich, Chief Executive Officer of Foreign Investment Network stated: “Mr Peters has earned a unique honour to stand out among his peers as winner of the coveted FIN African Icon of the Year Award.”

Dedicating the award to all Aiteo employees worldwide, Benedict Peters said “The award by FIN as its African Icon of the Year is awe-inspiring. It’s an honour to receive this type of recognition. Our modest efforts to provide Africa’s market places with top-quality energy solutions while being a reference point for indigenous capacity in oil and gas have clearly paid off, and we are proud of the fact that we continue to receive such prestigious distinction.”

