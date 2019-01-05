ADP still intact, party says

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has said the Imo chapter of the party remains focused, united and indivisible.

The party made this known in a statement signed by Mr Pam Ibrahim, Director, Media and Publicity, YY Sani Presidential Campaign Organisation, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ibrahim said “Our attention has been drawn to a false report being circulated in public domain that the Action Democratic Party, ADP in Imo State has dissolved its structure to work with another political party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that the ADP have not authorised any of our chapters, individuals, or group of persons to act on its behalf by entering into an alliance with other parties.

“The Action Democratic Party remains indivisible and is working vigorously to ensure victory at the polls, come 2019.

“The party therefore debunks any false claim of defection led by one Mr Theophilus Ezeala, a former State Chairman of the party in Imo.

“We therefore, call on all our members, especially in Imo, as well as the general public to disregard this false information as it is aimed at distracting the party by mischief makers.

“The ADP remains focused, united and committed in our resolve to emerge victorious come 2019”.

Reports have it that there was a recent claim that some members of the party in the state led by the former chairman had defected to another party