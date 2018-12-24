Zedvance reaffirms commitment to customer-centric financial solutions

Celebrates Yuletide With Customers

Lagos – Innovative consumer finance company, Zedvance Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to provide customer-centric financial solutions as the company continues to deploy its omni-platform approach to service new and existing customers.



Speaking with journalists at a cinema viewing event with its customers in celebration of the yuletide, Managing Director of Zedvance Limited, Adedayo Amzat said the company will continue to contribute its quota to the socio-economic growth of the country by making access to loans faster and seamless for Nigerians.

“As a company, we pay a lot of attention to our customers’ needs and aspirations. This has led us to growing our investment in multichannel service delivery and pushing towards more personalized platforms. In the last few months, we have improved our customer experience across mobile, web, email, Whatsapp, web chat and social media channels as well as optimised our classic channels like our retail offices and call center to better serve our customers”, he said.

Amzat stated that as a data-driven company, Zedvance will continue to identify new ways of deepening its customer experience while offering unique products and services that improves customers’ lifestyle.

Some of the customers in attendance at the event commended the company for its recently launched Whatsapp channel which allows them to make inquiries or conclude loan applications in a matter of minutes by simply chatting with Zee on 09060003933. Many described it as “an easy way of interacting with the company anywhere and anytime.”

The cinema viewing event, which held at Genesis Cinema, Maryland Mall, Lagos on Friday, December 21, 2018, had in attendance over 80 customers as well as key stakeholders.