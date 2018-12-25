Why we promised Imo workers N40,000 minimum wage —YDP

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The governorship candidate of the Young Democratic Party, YDP, in Imo State, Myke Ikoku, yesterday said that workers in the state deserved a better welfare package.

Ikoku, who spoke in Owerri promised that if he becomes governor, he would pay N40,000 minimum wage to Imo workers.

He said he was not happy with the way pensioners were treated in the state, adding that he had a convenant with workers to increase their pay to N40,000.

He added that as an entrepreneur, he had knowledge of how to improve the economy of the state.

The YDP guber candidate noted that Imo State needed leaders who understood their predicament, pointing out that those who had not invested in the state should have no business occupying political positions.

He said: “Imo State can no longer survive under the heavy burden of career politicians whose only business is politics, while reiterating his commitment to build a strong state when elected as the next governor of the state in 2019.

“Some of these governorship candidates only come back to the state during elections with bogus promises and wondered how such people with no visible business and genuine interests in the state could wish to govern a state they are not interested in her development.

“My commitment to fulfil my campaign promises which centres on taking Imo State to a higher level for sustainable economic growth and development is non-negotiable.”