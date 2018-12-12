Why we must project Africa in positive manner —IDIA

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos—International Development Initiative in Africa, IDIA has called on all Africans particularly Nigerians to propagate the continent in positive manner so as to attract foreign investors.

Speaking at the unveiling of IDIA project in Lagos, Founder of the initiative, Idia Aisien said more people have access to various media channels and viewer engagement online is growing rapidly, yet, the content remains negative on Africa and its people, depicting natural disasters, political instability, recession and poverty.

This she says has led to uneven representation of the groundbreaking progress made by individuals, corporations and various groups across the continent.

“The IDIA Project was birthed by the need to change the African narrative by telling stories of groups, individuals or bodies making a difference despite the odds. This would not only encourage more growth, it is our responsibility to Africa.

“We want to show the positive solutions being provided to tackle these issues we face and this we believe would help grow the positive focus on the African continent, highlighting investment opportunities, encourage public trust in the government by showing progress made in various sectors, attract investors, partners and high-calibre talent, celebrate businesses and individuals as well as showcase strong corporate governance and risk management.