Why we dethroned our Ovie – SUBJECTS

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE people of Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, gave reasons for the “dethronement” of the embattled monarch of the kingdom, HRM Samson Oghughunwa and the installation of a new king.

The new Ovie, HRM William Onokpite, was installed as the new Osuvie of Agbarho kingdom by the Isuchehe of the kingdom at the palace in Agbarho after youths invaded the palace last Sunday and chased out the embattled monarch over his leadership style, a situation that threw the community into confusion.

However, the embattled monarch had told journalists that he remained the paramount ruler of the kingdom.

Giving reasons for the alleged dethronement, Usueche Akatugba, the Otota of Agbarho Kingdom, said: “We want peace to reign in Agbarho communi-ty and all issues should be put to rest as from now.’’

An Agbarho chief, S. W. Anaughe, who was present at the installation, said: “We have just installed a new king to take the place of the one we sacked. Agbarho is united and it is the whole of Agbarho that have installed this king.”

A legal practitioner in the kingdom, Erhiakpore Ibini, said: “We have installed another Osuvie as the king of Agbarho following the revolution of the youths in protest leading to the removal of Samson Ogugu I, from the throne.”