What does this Christmas mean to you?

It is a privilege and grace to witness this year’s Christmas, the birth of Christ which is the reason for the season. I am hanking God for another grace to serve him and humanity.

I am happy that I am celebrating with family, friends and fans. I hope the New Year would be a prosperous one.

Mrs. Elizabeth Hephzibah Gospel Artist

I am so glad to be alive to testify to the goodness of God today. Many are missing, dead, sick or have been kidnapped. Who am I not to testify to the glory of God? I thank God for keeping me and my family alive to witness today. So many things have happened in year 2018 but God has counted me worthy to be alive, hearty and healthy. This is not the time to lament financial crises.

Mr. Oluwatobi Akanni Evangelist

I am very happy indeed because my household is doing fine.

My family is in good condition and none of them is missing. This gives me great joy, no one is in the hospital. We are not running from one place to another looking for help. In fact, I am the happiest person on earth and I thank God for His grace upon our lives.

Mrs Olubunmi Olubusayo Teacher

It is a time to reflect on the event that made it possible for us to be called children of God. Jesus Christ was born at a time when all hope was lost.

His birth is significant because it is a period of sober reflection. I want Nigerians to spreadn the love of Christ.

Mr. Ebenezer Babalola, Pastor

For me, Christmas is a time to give to the needy, and the poor in our society.

It is not only a time to wine and dine but to know that there are many people out there who are unable to put food on their table.

They need our help and my advice is that Nigerians should cultivate the habit of giving.

Mrs. Bose Adeola

Teacher

Christmas, to me, is not really a time to eat and drink.

It is not only a time to give to the needy and the helpless, it is also a time to ensure that we talk about the gospel of Jesus Christ to the perishing souls so that they can be saved.

Mrs.Esther Awonusi Businesswoman

By Bose Adelaja, Ebun Sessou, Yinka Latona, & Tade Oluwapelumi