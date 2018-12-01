We’ll not interfere in your election, Britain tells Nigeria

By Anayo Okoli

THE British Government has said it would not interfere in Nigeria’s 2019 general election. Britain, however, urged the Nigerian Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that free, fair, credible and violent free election is conducted.

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, stated this in Umuahia when she led a delegation from the British High Commissioner, Abuja, to interact with the Abia State Police Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike.

It stated that it would engage the INEC, on allegations against them by parties to ensure that the election is free and credible.

According to her, “British Government is desirous of seeing Nigeria conduct credible elections. We are working closely with INEC. We will take them up on any allegation them. It is critical for INEC to provide an enabling environment for a free and fair election.’’