We will deploy our services to Nigerians, foreigners — Ombudsman

Abuja – Mr Chille Igbawua, Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has said that the commission would deploy its services to both Nigerians and foreigners in the country.



He said that this would ensure that citizens and foreigners enjoy full social justice from all government and private sector establishments.

Igbawua, who disclosed this during a Press conference on Monday in Abuja, said the commission would facilitate this through expeditious disposition of complaints from the public.

“We shall fight administrative injustice and bureaucratic corruption with unrelenting intensity.”

He disclosed that Nigeria had regained its place in the international community due to the renewed priority of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The ombudsman said Nigeria had been missing from various international ombudsman fora during previous administrations due to inability to meet her financial obligations.

“For the first time in over a decade we participated actively in the General Assembly in Kigali this year. This resulted in my being elected as a member of the Executive Council of the continental body, African Ombudsman and Mediator Association (AOMA) as the Regional Coordinator for West Africa”.

He said that the election of Nigeria into this position reinforced the recognition of the country’s leadership role not only in the region but the continent at large.

“By implications, the Nigerian Ombudsman has the responsibility of ensuring good governance in Nigeria as well as in other nations in the West African Region through their Ombudsman institutions.

“It is also my responsibility to sensitive and engage government of other nations in the region to cooperate and support their Ombudsman in the performance of their statutory functions.

“Also to ensure that countries in the region that are not yet on board AOMA register.”

The commissioner said that the Nigerian ombudsman would not only take its rightful place in the continental body but other ombudsman institutions as well.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AOMA, which is the umbrella body of Ombudsman and Mediators on the African Continent held its 6th General Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda in November. (NAN)

