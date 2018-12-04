UNTH doctors protest alleged financial sleaze by management

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—RESIDENT doctors at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku/Ozalla, Enugu State have protested alleged abuse of their salaries and other entitlements by the hospital’s management.

They alleged that the finance department of the teaching hospital has short-changed them for a long time and would no longer tolerate it. They also asked that the Deputy Director of finance in the institution should resign from his job over the sundry allegations.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Christopher Amah however failed to react to the issues raised by the protesters. He failed to pick calls and text messages to him, asking for his reaction.

In a protest by members of the Resident Doctors in the hospital, yesterday, the chairman of Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, Dr. Isaiah Nwideny said “We have been short changed for quite a long time. We are no longer treated as resident doctors. What is due for us has been taken away from us. We don’t know how much is our salary.

“We don’t know how much is our arrears. Just of recent, the Federal Government disbursed N100 million on behalf of doctors in UNTH, that money, we don’t know how it has been used. Today, we demand for transparency, we demand for honesty, we demand for openness, accountability. Let us know how much you have spent of our money.

“The money belongs to us, it is our effort, we will not allow them to take it away. Therefore today, we say no to all the illegal policies of UNTH.

“The first call duty allowance of every resident doctor has been withheld by the hospital management. It is illegal, criminal and unacceptable. We demand that that money be refunded to every resident doctor. Refund our N98,000; refund our N60,000. The last set of House officers have not been refunded their bond. Today, we demand that the DDF should refund the House officers and the residents their bond allowance. Bond is illegal.”

The doctors also demanded an account of their improper placement, promotion arreas, advancement and examination arreas and urged the federal government to intervene on the matter.