Union Bank named Pitcher Awards 2019 Advertiser of the Year

CHINI Africa, Cannes Lions Official Festival representative in Nigeria and organisers of the Creativity Week has named Union Bank as the 2019 recipient of the Advertiser of the Year Award.

The award will be presented at the Pitcher Awards Night and Gala in Lagos as part of the Creativity Week, which will hold from March 25 to 30, 2019.

Nnamdi Ndu, CEO, Creativity Week, said: “We are happy to honour Union Bank withthe Advertiser of the Year Award in recognition of their impressive use of creative advertising and storytelling to portray their rejuvenated100-year-old brand in a way that connects with the people.”

Union Bank’s comprehensive transformation programme began with a recreation of the bank’s business model, rebuilding of its technology, physical infrastructure and reengineering of its work force. These efforts tied into the rebranding initiatives and quickly helped to dispel the lingering perception as “old fashioned,” coming from the bank’s century long history.

Following the internal operations overhaul and rebranding exercise has been a series of successful campaigns that have resonated with Nigerians, including the award-winningUncle Thomas advertising campaign and the Enabling Success short filmwhich received wide acclaim, gaining one million views on Youtube within three weeks of release and boasting of over two million views at present.