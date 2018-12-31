Unidentified gunmen kill 4 passengers, injure 2 in Plateau

Unidentified gunmen in Plateau attacked and killed four persons in Nding community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.



DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), in the state Police Command confirmed the incident on Monday in Jos.

Tyopev said the ugly incident occurred Sunday evening, adding that the villagers were attacked while returning to the village in a Peugeot 504 station wagon.

“Yesterday, at about 6: 15 p.m, we received a distress call from one Mr Samson Bitrus of Gwom Nding Village that at about 6 p.m. of the same day, some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to the village.

“On receipt of the information, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, the Commissioner of Police in the state immediately assembled a team that went to the scene of crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left already.

“The team discovered that three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Of the three injured persons taken to the hospital, one later died while the remaining two are still receiving treatment,” he said

The PPRO said the command had commenced investigation on the matter and called on citizens with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to urgently avail it to the police.

He advised residents of the state to be law-abiding as they go about their lawful businesses (NAN)