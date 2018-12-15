Tweets from #Debate2019

Reactions have continued to trail yesterday’s live TV debate at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja for Vice Presidential candidates for the 2019 election.

Present at the debate were Ganiyu Galadima of the ACPN, Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya of the ANN, Professor Yemi Osinbajo of the APC, Mr Peter Obi of the PDP and Umma Getso of the YPP.

The lies from this debate can mislead impressionable people. #Debate2019 — Leo Babarinde Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) December 14, 2018

The lies from this debate can mislead impressionable people. #Debate2019 — Leo Babarinde Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) December 14, 2018

I don’t expect anything better from a man that ruled a state for 8years plunged the state into huge debt, failed to pay salaries for several months, militarised the rerun election just to forcefully install his stooge. #debate2019 — Oluwafikuayomi (@phykel27) December 15, 2018

Peter Obi won the debate on false figures… this is Nigeria where you can structure lies and people will still believe you are right even when they know you’re a desperate liar 🤥 the reason they accept lies is simple because they won’t read. #Debate2019 — Abdulsalam Idriss (@Asalam99) December 15, 2018

“If you allow thieves steal all the inventory in your shop, you will have no shop to run” – APC Vice Presidential Candidate – Prof Yemi Osinbajo SAN

This is the only sentence @APCNigeria Fans could remember in #Debate2019 But if you leave ur shop to fight all day, wetin u gain — Idowu-Davies Juwon (@DaviesJuwon) December 15, 2018

#Debate2019 : We Can’t Expect People Who Destroyed Our Past To Improve Our Future – YPP’s Getsohttps://t.co/8B0rifTBoB — Channels Television (@channelstv) December 15, 2018

#Debate2019: Atiku ready to battle Buhari at presidential debate===has been published on Vanguard News Nigeria – https://t.co/dEuGl0SNeN pic.twitter.com/JpvBO2H2hb — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 15, 2018

Debates don’t influence election outcomes. Just a pointless exercise even for the fencists 😂 #Debate2019 — Ëm (@Zammeeel) December 15, 2018

#Debate2019 Why are the APC still whinning about corruption at this stage of their administration?? You said you would show working during the first four years and asked us to stone you if you didn’t. Do not blame your incompetence on another party. Do not ask for another four — Calvary Benefactor (@CallMe_Grrr_ace) December 15, 2018

So I heard peter obi dealt with osinbajo at the #Debate2019 . I can’t wait to have the return leg where the venue will be market place , osinbajo home ground — Daddy Jóhann (@FolaRedDevil) December 15, 2018

Ok.. about yesterday’s debate. I saw this clip somewhere and I was wondering why Peter Obi was smiling 🤔🤔🤔. Abeg the work isn’t easy.#Debate2019#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/20ewHMeH5C — Sweet girl (@So_naughty12) December 15, 2018

#Debate2019: “You can’t shut down your shop and be chasing after criminals” – PDP Vice President Candidate – @PeterObi “If you allow thieves steal all the inventory in your shop, you will have no shop to run” – APC Vice Presidential Candidate – @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/gyVipwMzRQ — Nuhu (@bango700) December 14, 2018

#2019Debate

Can you please send this #Ganiyu home, I don’t think he is prepared for this #debate2019 — Isah Sakpe (@Isahsakpe) December 14, 2018