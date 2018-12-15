Breaking News
Translate

Tweets from #Debate2019

On 11:16 amIn News by adekunleComments

Reactions have continued to trail yesterday’s live TV debate at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja for Vice Presidential candidates for the 2019 election.

Present at the debate were Ganiyu Galadima of the ACPN, Khadijah Abdullahi-Iya of the ANN, Professor Yemi Osinbajo of the APC, Mr Peter Obi of the PDP and Umma Getso of the YPP.
Osinbajo speaks at TV debate. Left of him is Peter Obi of the PDP

Buhari never ordered freezing of Obi’s account – Presidency


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.