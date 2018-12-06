Toyota Nigeria set to unveil Rush SUV

By Theodore Opara

TOYOTA Nigeria Limited is not leaving anything to chance in maintaining its number one position in the Nigeria automobile sector as it plans to introduce another subcompact Sport Utility Vehicle, Rush, to its model lineup.

The auto brand gave the hint at the last Abuja International Motor Fair where it distributed fliers of the subcompact SUV.

Toyota Rush is a blend of Toyota’s Avanza multipurpose vehicle and Fortuner Sport Utility Vehicle according to Vanguard investigations. It is equipped with 1.5 litre dual VVTi 4-Cylinder Toyota engine which delivers 102HP and 134Nm of torque. It is available in five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Rush is also a seven-seater vehicle with MPV-SUV crossover look. Styling cues at the front appear to be influenced by the larger Fortuner, and include a tapered, four-slat grille that is flanked by slim LED headlamps with notched indicators and LED daytime running lights. It is available in manual and automatic versions.

Regardless of variant of choice, drivers and passengers get single-zone air-conditioning with rear blower vents, 6.8-inch DVD-AVX head unit with screen mirroring function, multi-info display, Panoramic View Monitor with four cameras, Toyota AutoTag built-in SmartTAG, four electrical outlets, keyless entry and start, digital video recorder, DVR, and no less than 13 cupholders. But there could be a Nigerian spec, depending on what Nigerian customers demanded.

In terms of the safety kit, the Rush impresses with its ‘Safe-T Plus’ package that includes six airbags, a blind spot monitor with rear-cross traffic alert, vehicle stability control and Pre-Collision System. The last item is exclusive to the 1.5S and operates like most autonomous emergency braking systems by first alerting the driver at speeds of 4-100 km/h (vehicles)/4-50 km/h (pedestrians) when an imminent collision is ahead.

Should no action be taken, the system will apply the brakes (operational speed between 4-80 km/h) to attempt to prevent or mitigate a crash.

Also part of the Pre-Collision System are front departure alert that alerts when you the car moves ahead by three metres, and Pedal Misoperation Control. These safety systems, along with traction control, hill start assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, and pedal misoperation control contribute to the Rush’s five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with start/stop. Output figures are 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, with drive going to the rear wheels via a four-speed torque converter automatic.

The company claims a fuel consumption of 15.6 km/l, which qualifies the Rush to be an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV).

Customers will get to choose from five exterior colours – White, Silver Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic, Blue Metallic and Dark Green Metallic.