Salis to Lagosians: Vote right or remain spectators

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Lagosians either stop selling their votes and elect candidates that are loyal to the people or remain spectators in the governance of the state.

This was the position of High Chief Owolabi Salis, Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate for Lagos State, while delivering a lecture on The People’s Involvement in the Management of Lagos Commonwealth at a seminar organised by Council of Imams, Badagry Division led by Sheik Abdulhakeem Akewusola.

His words: “Lagosians should stop selling their votes and elect only candidates whose loyalty is to the people and not an individual. If they don’t, they will continue to be spectators in the affairs that determine their fate.

“This is why when they elect me as their governor, my administration will stop fraud through the bottom-to-top system of governance. It is the only way resources will get to the people and a few person will not be worth one trillion naira that they cannot finish in their lifetime.”

Earlier, at the graduation of beneficiaries of Owolabi Salis Foundation free vocational training at Akinde, Ifako-Jaye council, he said if youths have skills to live on, they will not be canon fodders for politicians’ selfish ambitions.

He vowed to “explore the tourism potential of Badagry and tackle contractual fraud that is the bane of Mile 2-Badagry road project.”