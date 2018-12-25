Rivers tackles Tonye Cole over state assets

Rivers State Government has advised Mr. Tonye Cole, All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in the state to stop sermonising about the sale of state assets to his companies, but to dwell on the sales of public assets to companies linked to him by the previous administration.

Faulting comments by Cole that his companies properly purchased the assets, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Emma Okah, said, yesterday, that the claim was coming late in the day because the State Executive Council, which approved the implementa-tion of the white paper was not a court and not equipped or authorised to carry out judicial functions.

According to Okah, “at the level of implementation of the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry accepted through the white paper, the duty of the exco is to obey the law and implement the stipulations as contained in the white paper and nothing more.”

The statement noted that the affected companies linked to Cole defended themselves before the commission and urged him to test the findings of the commission at the court, if he feels shortchanged.