Rivers indigenes in UK protest planned military interference in 2019 poll

Rivers State indigenes in the United Kingdom have protested the planned military interference in the forthcoming 2019 General Election, calling on the international community to check the excesses of the Federal Government.

The protest powered by the One Million Youths for New Rivers State was held at the Nigerian High Commission in London.

The group submitted their petition to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, the House of Commons and also briefed the leadership of the Nigerian Community in the United Kingdom.

The protesters who were led by the National Coordinator of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, Hon Ehie Edison and Secretary General, Hon Major Jack also condemned the use of the Nigerian Armed Forces to intimidate voters and political opponents of the Federal Government.

They further condemned the non implementation of the Ogoni clean up exercise despite the flag off of the process three years ago.

The protesters said they resolved to involve the international community because it is obvious that the Federal Government plans to rig the 2019 elections.

They stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has distributed permanent voters cards to citizens of neighbouring Niger Republic in order to rig the elections.

A spokesman for the protesters also condemned the fact that the Federal Government drew up an itinerary that prevented Prince Charles of Wales from visiting the oil rich Niger Delta.

They called on the United Kingdom to work with other countries to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls in 2019.

According to them, President Muhammadu Buhari should not be allowed to use the military during the 2019 General election, especially in Rivers and other Niger Delta States.

The protesters were received by officials of the Nigerian High Commission to the United Kingdom.