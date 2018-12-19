People’re a true leader’s structure—Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Lagos State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, High Chief Owolabi Salis, has said the people are the actual structure a true leader needs, noting that “it is not enough to have a ruling party and state resources behind you.”

Salis, who is also the Star Alliance’s candidate, said this at meetings with the Council of Imams, Alimosho Division; Ipaja youths and the Brain-X empowerment group, which he sponsored on skills acquisition programme.

According to him, “I have the masses behind me; the everyday Lagosian. And that is the true structure a real leader needs.

“Incumbency and vote-buying are factors. But the people are ready to vote AD because they believe in us and will defeat the current systemic slavery with the power of hope.”

Also, while speaking during his endorsement by the South-South group, Salis said no mortal is too powerful for the people to defeat, especially when the people are enlightened enough to defend their votes, promising “to deliver Lagosians from oligarchy.”