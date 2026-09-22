Protectionism: Key to saving Nigeria’s retail stores and trade

By YUSUF KOLAWOLE

Nigeria’s retail sector is one of the most important pillars of the country’s economy. From the small provision shop on the street corner to supermarkets, open markets, distributors and large wholesale businesses, millions of Nigerians depend directly or indirectly on buying and selling for their livelihoods. Yet, Nigeria’s retailers and local manufacturers are facing a growing challenge: the enormous volume of imported products entering the Nigerian market, particularly from China and other major manufacturing economies.

The issue is no longer simply about whether Nigerians should have access to foreign goods. The bigger question is whether Nigeria can continue to depend heavily on imported products without weakening the domestic industries, factories, retailers and jobs that should form the foundation of a sustainable economy. Recent trade figures illustrate the scale of the challenge. Nigeria imported goods worth about N28.04 trillion in the first half of 2026, with imports from China accounting for approximately N11.01 trillion, or 39.27 per cent of total imports during the period. At the same time, Nigeria’s exports to China were about N1.09 trillion, producing a substantial merchandise trade imbalance. These figures should prompt serious national discussion about the future of Nigerian manufacturing, retail trade and economic independence.

The flood of imported products

Across Nigerian markets and retail stores, consumers can find a wide range of imported products competing directly with goods that could potentially be produced locally. The situation is particularly noticeable in areas such as textiles and clothing, building materials, household goods, electrical products, furniture, books, stationery and other consumer products. Chinese products have become especially prominent because of China’s enormous manufacturing capacity and ability to supply goods at competitive prices. The presence of Chinese products in Nigeria is not, by itself, evidence of wrongdoing. China is a major global trading nation, and Nigerian consumers and businesses benefit from access to affordable products. The concern arises when the scale of imports becomes so large that domestic producers are unable to compete, factories close, investment declines and Nigerian businesses increasingly become distributors of foreign products rather than producers.

That is where Nigeria must carefully examine its trade policy.

Are Nigerian markets becoming a dumping grounds

The expression “dumping ground” is frequently used by Nigerian manufacturers, traders and other stakeholders to describe the influx of imported products.

Strictly speaking, not every imported product constitutes illegal dumping under international trade rules. However, the concern behind the expression is understandable: when a country becomes heavily dependent on foreign manufactured goods while its own productive capacity weakens, its domestic market can increasingly serve as an outlet for products made elsewhere. This creates a difficult cycle. Imported goods dominate the market. Local factories struggle to sell their products. Production falls. Workers lose employment opportunities. Investment becomes less attractive. Retailers become increasingly dependent on imported merchandise.

Eventually, the country imports products that it once had the capacity to manufacture. Nigeria must avoid allowing this cycle to become permanent.

Textile industry: A warning from history

Nigeria’s textile industry provides one of the clearest examples of what can happen when local productive capacity declines while imported products increase. According to reported National Bureau of Statistics figures, Nigeria imported textiles and textile articles worth N814.27 billion during the first nine months of 2025, representing a significant increase over the corresponding period of 2024. More recently, the Textile, Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria warned about the uncontrolled influx of cheap foreign textiles and smuggling, arguing that these developments have weakened local manufacturing capacity and threatened jobs.

The lesson is important. Nigeria cannot expect to revive its textile industry simply by announcing new programmes. The entire value chain—from cotton production to spinning, weaving, manufacturing, distribution and retail—must become commercially viable. If Nigerian textile factories produce competitively priced and quality products, retailers will have stronger reasons to stock Nigerian brands.

Building material and the cost of import dependence

The same debate applies to building materials.

Nigeria has enormous construction needs. Housing, roads, schools, hospitals, offices and other infrastructure require large quantities of cement, steel, roofing materials, tiles, plumbing products, electrical materials and other inputs. Where products can be manufactured competitively in Nigeria, domestic production should receive serious consideration in government procurement and economic policy.

However, protection cannot simply mean banning imports. If locally produced building materials are expensive, unreliable or unavailable, restricting imports could increase construction costs and make housing even less affordable.

The appropriate policy should therefore encourage domestic production while requiring local manufacturers to improve efficiency, quality and supply.

Books, stationery and the decline of local printing

Another area deserving greater attention is the market for books, printed materials and stationery. Nigeria has a substantial educational system and a large population of students, teachers, businesses and institutions requiring books, exercise materials, office stationery, printing and publishing services. Yet local printing and publishing businesses face competition from imported products. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that Nigeria’s printing industry is experiencing declining patronage despite having local capacity, with imported printed materials contributing to loss of market share for indigenous operators. This should concern policymakers. Every imported exercise book, notebook, printed material or other product represents more than a transaction. It also represents a question about where the manufacturing, employment, investment and value creation associated with that product will take place. Where Nigeria possesses the capacity to produce competitively, government and consumers should consider policies that encourage local value creation.

The death of manufacturing companies

Nigeria has witnessed the closure, downsizing or weakening of numerous manufacturing businesses over the years. The causes are not limited to imports. Manufacturers also face high electricity costs, inadequate infrastructure, expensive transportation, foreign-exchange difficulties, high interest rates, insecurity and inconsistent policies. Therefore, it would be inaccurate to blame the decline of Nigerian manufacturing entirely on China or imported goods.

Nevertheless, cheap imports and smuggling can add another layer of pressure to businesses already operating under difficult conditions. The decline in manufacturing investment deserves attention. BusinessDay reported that foreign capital imported into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector fell by 46 per cent in 2025, from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $773 million. This is a warning that Nigeria must make manufacturing economically attractive. A country that wants to create millions of productive jobs cannot depend primarily on importing finished goods.

Protectionism should protect production, not inefficiency

Protectionism should not become a licence for Nigerian companies to produce poor-quality goods at unreasonable prices. Any protection given to local industries should be accompanied by clear expectations. Manufacturers receiving protection should be expected to: Improve product quality. Increase production capacity. Invest in modern technology. Employ Nigerian workers. Develop local supply chains. Maintain reasonable prices. Meet recognised standards. Gradually become competitive without permanent government protection. Government should also publish clear timelines and measurable targets for industries receiving special protection. The objective should be to give promising industries the opportunity to grow—not to create permanent monopolies.

Retailers must not be forgotten

Retailers are often overlooked in discussions about industrial policy. A retailer ultimately depends on the availability, price and quality of goods supplied by manufacturers and importers. When the naira loses value and import costs rise, retailers face higher wholesale prices. When local manufacturers cannot supply alternatives, retailers have little choice but to continue importing or stocking imported goods. Strengthening Nigerian manufacturing would therefore strengthen Nigerian retail. A stronger domestic supply chain could allow retailers to source more food products, clothing, furniture, household items, stationery, building materials and other goods from Nigerian manufacturers. That means more Nigerian businesses participating in the same economic chain.

China: Trade partner or competitor?

China should not simply be portrayed as an enemy of Nigeria. China is an important trading and investment partner, and Chinese companies have contributed to infrastructure, manufacturing and other economic activities in Nigeria. The Chinese Embassy has also highlighted Chinese investment and employment creation in Nigeria.

The issue is therefore not whether Nigeria should trade with China. Nigeria should trade with China and other countries—but it should also ensure that international trade supports Nigeria’s long-term productive capacity. Trade should create opportunities for Nigerian producers to sell abroad, attract productive investment and acquire technology, rather than simply turning Nigeria into a large consumer market for foreign manufactured goods.

From import dependence to industrial competitiveness

Nigeria’s large population gives the country a potentially powerful domestic market.

Instead of viewing Nigeria’s population simply as a market for imported products, policymakers should view it as an opportunity to build Nigerian industries. Imagine a Nigerian retail market where more of the clothes, furniture, books, stationery, household products, building materials and other consumer goods sold by retailers are produced domestically. The economic benefits could extend beyond factories.

Farmers would supply manufacturers. Manufacturers would employ workers. Transporters would move raw materials and finished products. Wholesalers would distribute goods. Retailers would sell them. Banks and financial institutions would finance businesses. This is how a productive economy develops interconnected value chains.

Government must reduce the cost of producing in Nigeria

Protectionism alone cannot save Nigerian manufacturing.

If electricity remains expensive and unreliable, roads remain poor, transport costs remain high and financing remains unaffordable, local manufacturers will continue to struggle even when imports are restricted. Government therefore needs a broader industrial strategy based on: Reliable electricity: Factories cannot compete internationally with extremely high energy costs. Better infrastructure: Roads, ports, rail and logistics must reduce the cost of moving goods. Affordable finance: Small and medium-sized manufacturers need access to reasonably priced long-term capital. Stable foreign-exchange policy: Businesses need greater certainty when importing machinery and raw materials.

Local content: Government procurement should, where practical and where quality and value requirements are met, create opportunities for Nigerian producers.

Effective customs administration: Legitimate importers should be able to operate transparently while illegal smuggling is aggressively addressed. Consumer protection: Nigerians must not be forced to buy poor-quality products simply because they are locally produced.

The way forward

Nigeria needs a balanced trade policy. The country should neither close its economy completely nor allow unrestricted import dependence to undermine domestic production. Strategic protection can be considered for industries where Nigeria has the resources, market and potential to become competitive. But such protection should be transparent, targeted, evidence-based and reviewed regularly.

At the same time, Nigerian manufacturers must accept responsibility for competitiveness. Protection cannot substitute for innovation, quality control and efficient production.

Consumers also have an important role. Where locally made products are reasonably priced and meet acceptable standards, supporting Nigerian producers can help strengthen domestic value chains. Nigeria’s retail sector cannot be separated from the country’s manufacturing future. The increasing presence of imported textiles, building materials, books, stationery and other consumer goods raises a fundamental question about the direction of the Nigerian economy.

Recent trade data showing China’s very large share of Nigeria’s imports makes that question even more urgent. Nigeria must decide whether its enormous domestic market will primarily serve as a destination for products manufactured elsewhere or become a foundation for competitive Nigerian industries. The answer should not be isolation.

The answer should be productive competitiveness. Nigeria should trade with the world, attract responsible foreign investment and benefit from international commerce. At the same time, it should protect the productive capacity necessary to create jobs, develop industries and build a resilient economy. Protectionism, when carefully designed, can provide breathing space for strategic industries. But protection must be matched by investment, accountability, competition, innovation and improved infrastructure. The ultimate objective should be simple: Produce more in Nigeria. Manufacture competitively. Strengthen Nigerian retailers. Create jobs. Protect consumers. Encourage fair trade. And ensure that Nigeria’s vast domestic market becomes a foundation for industrial development rather than simply a dumping ground for imported products.

*Kolawole writes from Lagos.