PDP lacks internal democracy, printed one nomination form for incumbent govs —Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as lacking in internal democracy, alleging that the former ruling party printed only one nomination form in states where the sitting PDP governors are seeking re-election.

This came as the Nasarawa State Governor, Umar Al-Makura expressed optimism that the APC would go into the February general election as a single fighting force, saying despite the acrimonious primaries of the party, none of the aggrieved stakeholders, particularly in the North East was ready to leave the APC.

Al-Makura, who chaired the Peace and Reconciliation Committee set up by the party to interface with aggrieved members of APC in the North East also assured that his party “will sweep the whole North-East in the forthcoming elections.”

Speaking yesterday, at the APC National Secretariat when he led his committee members to submit their report to Oshiomhole, the Nasarawa governor said he was impressed with the submissions of all the disputants.