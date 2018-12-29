PDP campaign council asks Deltans to protect their votes for Okowa

The Coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council , Delta State in Delta Central , Barrister Fred Majemite has urged Deltans to vote and protect their votes for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019 .

Majemite who spoke to journalists on the out come of the grassroot campaign meeting of PDP Campaign Council ,Delta State , Delta Central Chapter at Oghara , Ethiope West Local Government Area recently was purposely held to return Governor Okowa to Government House Asaba and to also ensure the victory of all PDP candidates in 2019, disclosed that a chieftain of the Delta State ruling political party in Delta Central donated 9 Siena buses to the PDP campaign council , one each for the eight local government areas in Delta Central and one for the council chapter in Delta Central

He disclosed further that the meeting was attended by the coordinators of the council from the eight local government areas in Delta Central and stated that PDP will reach out to the electorate at the grassroots and to also ensure that their votes for Governor Okowa and all PDP candidates count and protected in 2019

The PDP chieftain also described Governor Okowa as a blessing to Delta State at the press briefing, saying that Governor Okowa’ s achievements across the state in all sectors of the economic can speak for themselves and are enough to campaign with .

He therefore called on electorate in Delta Central and indeed in the other senatorial districts to vote enmass for Governor Okowa and the PDP in 2019 for continuity of the good works of Governor Okowa and PDP in Delta Central and the state at large. While commenting on the refusal of President Buhari to assent to the electoral reform bill , he described President Buhari’ s action as unfortunate as he reasoned that President Buhari should respect the wish of members of the National Assembly who he said are representatives of Nigerians .

Majemite however expressed confidence that Nigerians are wise enough not to be taken for a ride on electoral matters

The front line politician maintained that the only way for Nigeria to move forward , is to vote PDP at the presidency in 2019 as he advised Nigerians to juxtaposed the administration of All Progressive Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) administration so as to guide them as to which of the two political parties to vote for at the presidency in 2019.