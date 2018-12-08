Panic as tanker driver, conductor stab mortuary operator to death in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: An unidentified tanker driver, and his conductor have stabbed a mortuary operator, Anele Wagbara, to death in Rivers State.

The incident happened Friday night at Rumuosi Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect believed to be a northerner had killed the victim following an argument.

A source, who simply identified himself as Jonathan, told Vanguard that argument ensued when the tanker driver parked his vehicle in front of the mortuary.

Jonathan said the mortuary operator approached the tanker driver and his conductor but that they refused and engaged him in a serious quarrel.

He added that when the argument heightened, the driver, who had strong Hausa accent brought out knife and stabbed three people.

It was gathered that Wagbara fell and died on the spot, while the driver jumped into his vehicle to escape before he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Vanguard also learnt that the victim was rushed to the emergency care unit of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, where he was later confirmed dead.

However, the development has caused panic in the Rumuosi axis of Port Harcourt, as indigenes trooped out and destroyed over three tankers.

The residents of the area also reportedly broke into shops owned by Hausas in the area destroying and setting ablaze their property.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the development said the remains of the victim have been deposited in a mortuary.

Omoni said the driver of the vehicle had packed in front of the mortuary and killed the owner of the office when he was confronted.

The police spokesman said: “We are aware of the development and police has taken charge. Normalcy has returned in the area. We are not aware of any other person stabbed in the process.”