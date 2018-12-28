On the path to Nigeria’s re-birth

By Yakubu Isa

THE economic and political development of every country depends largely on the ability of its leadership to make use of the best brains devoid of parochial sentiments. It is on that premise that Nigeria can be rescued from its multi-faceted quagmire.

In very specific terms, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s choice of the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate in the forthcoming presidential election , has demonstrated that the party is well-prepared to steer the ship of the nation again.

That being said, there is also some talk, especially in the South-East geo-political zone that Atiku Abubakar ought to have consulted stakeholders in the zone before picking Peter Obi as his running mate. According to them, such consultations could have helped minimise the grievances of some parties who might be interested in the position of the Vice-President. While that view could be accepted in principle, reliable sources reveal that Atiku’s choice of Obi was in the overall interest of the nation even as Obi enjoys nationwide goodwill.

In all fairness, Atiku’s decision on Obi justifies the desire of millions of Nigerians for a Number-Two citizen who would competently guide and direct the re-birth of the economy, which is the very basis of our collective survival as a people. Many would agree that Obi is the right choice for that position, though he is somewhat of an enigma.

He enjoys national and global acclaim as a successful manager of human and material resources, with a track record of impressive achievements in the public and private sectors. Such have been his achievements that he is considered way ahead of most of his peers who, in their own right, are also high-achievers. There is thus no better person to team up with Atiku Abubakar to rescue Nigeria from its current economic and political trauma and also initiate a process of genuine reconciliation and unification of its diverse peoples.

Unlike the few dissenters among the political class, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has whole-heartedly endorsed the Atiku-Obi ticket as the path to Nigeria’s economic and political re-birth. They also specifically debunked the misleading insinuation that the South-East is divided on the choice of Obi as Atiku’s running mate; describing it as a false and mischievous machination of enemies of the zone to sow the seeds of discord among the people.

From whatever perspective, Atiku Abubakar deserves commendation for choosing Peter Obi against contending sectional interests. Those who understand the realities on ground would agree that the decision was a process of addressing issues of equity and fairness, among other national considerations. Atiku himself has maintained that his choice of Peter Obi as his running mate “was largely influenced by his youthfulness, vast knowledge of global and local economics as well as being a financial expert; all experience which Nigeria is in great need of at this point in time”.

With Peter Obi as Vice-President, Atiku and millions of Nigerians know that we have a man who would reinvigorate his official role as Chairman of the National Economic Council, NEC, which is the nation’s highest economic-decision-making body. The banking sector, which has not been performing to optimum levels, will also enjoy a new lease of life.

Atiku further reminds Nigerians that: “In every other sector such as education, health, security and infrastructure, Obi as Governor left tangible and verifiable worthy legacies in Anambra State. Development partners such as the World Bank, the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme and UNICEF adjudged the state as one of the best in development partnership and commitment to reforms for good governance under him.”

On the whole, Obi has an impressive track record of tangible achievements in governance and in his private sector life; which signifies that he is a thinker who can deploy ideas to change the value-frame of the people to achieve sustainable goals. As the choice remains a great one and for the overall interest of Nigerians, the economic and political growth will not only reposition the country but usher in employment and good governance.

The combination of these two men of proven competence and value-added records is what Nigerians need to make meaningful progress. With their electoral victory, they possess the vision, strategy, commitment and will to take Nigeria to a deserved place in the comity of nations.