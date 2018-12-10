Ogun: Buruji never purchased nomination form – PDP

ABUJA- Ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Ogun state, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the lawmaker representing Ogun East, Senator Kashamu Buruji, of working hand in glove with the Presidency to destabilise its preparation for the polls. The party also said the senator never purchased its nomination form to contest the coming governorship election in Ogun state.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as the height of ridicule, Senator Buruji’s purported presentation of himself as Ogun governorship candidate on its platform. He also accused the senator of presenting a “fake flag to himself after the authentic flag had been handed to the PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu, by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.”

The statement reads: “Senator Buruji, in his forced hallucination, has failed to realise that Nigerians, particularly the voters in Ogun State, have seen through his antics; they know that he is not the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state; they know that he has a pact with the APC to destabilize the PDP; they also know that he is a clown on a journey to nowhere.

“Nigerians are aware that Senator Buruji never purchased PDP nomination form; never participated in our governorship primary or in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever.

“Those using Senator Buruji as their agent have turned him into object of public ridicule, particularly in his charade of organising a rally to hand a fake flag to himself.

The PDP therefore “urges the people of Ogun state to completely disregard Senator Buruji as a clown and continue in their support for the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory.”