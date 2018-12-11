NSF: Obaseki charges Team Edo athletes on discipline

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday in Abuja charged Team Edo athletes to continue to display a high level of discipline in their various camps and also in the field of play.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, gave the charge while addressing the athletes representing the state at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival at the Abuja National Stadium.

“On behalf of our governor, I thank you all for the high level of discipline you have all shown during your days in camp. He has asked me to congratulate you all for doing the state proud in Abuja.

“When we maintain discipline, we are going to achieve greater things at this ongoing national sports festival.

“I promised you all back at home that I must come to visit you people in camp and here I am with you, to encourage you all to do the state proud.

“Let’s put our minds on the medals first, and we should make sure that we avoid things that will distract us from winning medals, as we are known for in previous competitions,’’ he said.

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, John Osamwonyi thanked the deputy-governor for coming to visit them, saying that his words of encouragement would further help to boost their morale.

Osamwonyi assured that they will ensure that they keep to their coaches’ instructions, as a tool to achieve greater things in the competition.

The 19th National Sports Festival which opened at the National Stadium, Abuja on Dec. 6, is scheduled to round off on Dec. 16. (NAN)