No audit report, no budget defence, NASS tells NDDC

…No allocation from Ecological funds to NDDC since inception, MD tells NASS

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE National Assembly has said today is the last date for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to submit all audited reports of projects executed, saying the failure to do that would foreclose the defence of the commission’s budget.

Speaking weekend in Abuja when the Managing Director of NDDC, Nsima Ekere appeared before the joint committees of the Senate and House of Representatives on Niger Delta Affairs to defend the commission’s 2018 budget, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, PDP, who gave the NDDC today to provide the report, however, warned that failure to do that, the National Assembly would not look at the budget estimates.

According to the National Assembly, there have been requests for the report of its portfolio, but the commission has refused to make them available.

Senator Nwaoboshi, who noted that it has become very imperative to come up with the audit report of projects carried out, said that it would enable the committee to assess the level of performance, especially in 2017 before approving the 2028 budget.

Nwaoboshi said: “ We need to have the audit report of projects, it is very important to make the report available. Seventy copies can be done in one day. We want the report on Monday as they will be taken to assess the budget performance.

“We want to stop NDDC budget from spilling to the next year. We want to break the jinx and the NDDC team must cooperate with us at the National Assembly to stop the late presentation of the NDDC budget which has been a tradition since inception.”

No allocation for Ecological fund

Responding, the NDDC boss, Ekere told the lawmakers that since the inception of the commission, 18 years ago, it has not received a dime form the Ecological funds which now amounts to over N81 billion, adding that the commission has made several requests to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidency, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF the office that controls the fund.