Nigeria’ll be better if those in position work hard —Okowa

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, weekend, said Nigeria will only be better if those in position of authority work passionately for the growth of the nation.

Speaking in Asaba when Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, paid him a courtesy visit, Okowa said: “I wish and hope Nigerians who are in high offices are able to work with so much zeal, because I believe that if individuals in positions of authority are able to work passionately for our nation, Nigeria will definitely be able to achieve success in whatever careers we may undertake and whatever office we find ourselves.”

Emphasising that Nigerians holding positions of authority should live exemplary lives, by carrying out their duties with passion, he commended the proactive measures taken by the FRSC to reduce traffic gridlock at Niger bridge head.

He said: “I must appreciate FRSC for the zeal for us to have free flow of traffic this Christmas season because we have had situations in the past when people had to sleep at the bridge head.

“I want to appreciate your men for the level of traffic management,” observing that the one lane entrance to the bridge was bound to cause traffic challenges as roads leading to the bridge from both sides are dual carriageways.

Oyeyemi, who spoke earlier, told the governor that he was on visit to special areas of the country that witness heavy traffic during the yuletide to ensure that appropriate measures were put in place for free flow of traffic.