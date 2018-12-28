Military clears air on Baga attack

The Nigerian Army will today address the press in Maiduguri on the confusing reports from Baga, a fishing town north of Borno.

The press conference will take place at the headquarters of Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, according to a notice sent to correspondents.

While some reports said the town has been overrun by Boko Haram insurgents, the military said the attackers have been repelled and reported the loss of a naval personnel.

According to a statement by army spokesman Brig. General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the insurgents on Wednesday 26th December 2018 attacked the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), based in Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm.

“The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists.

“Similarly, a Search and Rescue team has been constituted.

“The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are on going to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs’.

Independent reports said the attack against the MNJTF base was carried out by the Mamman Nur faction of the Boko Haram.

It is expected that the press conference will clear the air on the true situation of things in the town, once seized by Boko Haram some few years ago.