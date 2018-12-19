Micro-entrepreneurs lament harsh environment for MSMEs

The Association of Micro Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (AMEN) has lamented that the operating environment is too harsh for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive.

President of AMEN, Prince Saviour Iche, said during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos over the weekend that, “2018 was not easy for many MSMEs, as many of them have closed shop because of the prevailing harsh economy”. He said the ease of doing business policy of this administration should be further overhauled to encourage micro businesses to thrive.

According to him, access to finance and loan is still a challenge, making it difficult for many business owners to move to the next level. Iche however noted that ‘made-in-Nigeria’ goods were gaining patronage both locally and internationally.

He said 60 per cent of the goods produced locally were consumed within, while 40 per cent were exported outside the country. He said that the right technology, Nigerian goods could compete favourably with those produced overseas.