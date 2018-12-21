MDE coordinator drums support for Okowa

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—NATIONAL Coordinator of the Movement for Democratic Equity, MDE, Josiah Mashomi has urged the people of Delta State to work assiduously towards the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2019 gubernatoral election.

Mashomi who is the Deputy Leader of the Patani Local Government Council legislative arm, gave the advice when the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the council area Comrade Godspower Asiuwhu empowered women of Uduophori community with 200 plastic chairs, 10 plastic tables and seven canopies.

He commended the party chairman for assisting in spreading the dividends of democracy to the door steps of the people at the grassroots and keying into the SMART agenda of Governor Okowa.

Describing Asiuwhu’s gesture in empowering the women was an act of mercy to the people, he advised the beneficiaries numbering over 300 to spread the news of the empowerment to their relatives and friends and vote massively for Okowa come 2019.

.He assured that his Patani ward 6 would vote massively for Okowa due to the good works the governor and Asiuwhu are doing for the people.