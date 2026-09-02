Wike: Amaechi unfit for VP, vows to stop Atiku

Wike and Amaechi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has attacked his longtime political rival and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, saying the former governor is unfit to become Nigeria’s Vice President over his alleged past actions against the judiciary.

Wike also criticised the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, accusing it of abandoning its traditional role as an impartial defender of justice and constitutionalism for partisan politics.

Speaking during his monthly media parley in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, Wike urged Nigerians to examine the records of political figures who claim to champion democracy and the rule of law before entrusting them with sensitive public offices.

He said, “Rotimi Amaechi, who wants to be Vice President today, once shut down the courts in Rivers State and caused a pregnant woman to give birth in prison.”

The minister argued that a record of undermining the judiciary should be a major consideration in assessing political aspirants seeking sensitive executive positions.

Wike also took a swipe at the NBA, accusing the association of taking sides in political matters.

“The Nigerian Bar Association has now taken sides politically. They are now a political party,” he declared.

On the 2027 presidential election, Wike said he would not remain passive and allow former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, to win the election.

“You want me to fold my hand for Atiku Abubakar to come and win the election?” he asked.

The FCT minister also dismissed reports that he was planning to relocate from Abuja to Rivers State, saying his frequent visits were aimed at maintaining contact with his people and monitoring political developments in the state.

“It is not about relocating; it is about coming home to relate with the people and talk to them, and also do those things you know how to do very well, not to take chances.

“So, I’m not relocating. I don’t need to relocate, but I also have to be in touch with my people so that I don’t just sit in Abuja and then say that everything is going on there well,” he said.

Wike said he would not rely solely on assurances from political associates that all was well in Rivers State, particularly as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify.

“I don’t want to sit in Abuja and candidates are saying, ‘Oh, don’t bother, everything is going on well’. I have to come home and see that all those things are going on. ‘Have you done this? What about this?’” he said.

He stressed that the period was politically significant and required active engagement, adding that his presence in Rivers State should not be interpreted as an intention to relocate from the nation’s capital.

Wike added that his parents were still alive and that he maintained strong personal and political ties to Rivers State, making regular visits necessary as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum.