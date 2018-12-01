Mayweather charged with crypto-currency fraud

Cryptocurrency has been heralded as the next big financial boom to emerge from Silicon Valley, but for music producer DJ Khaled and pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr., it has resulted in fraud charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As CNN reports, both Mayweather, 41, and Khaled, 43, were charged on Thursday for promoting the initial coin offering (ICO) of a new form of cryptocurrency from Centra to their vast network of social media followers — without telling those followers they were being paid to do so.