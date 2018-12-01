Breaking News
Translate

Mayweather charged with crypto-currency fraud

On 3:08 amIn News, Sports by TonyComments

Cryptocurrency has been heralded as the next big financial boom to emerge from Silicon Valley, but for music producer DJ Khaled and pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr., it has resulted in fraud charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mayweather

Pacquiao says trainer Roach ‘never left’ his team

As CNN reports, both Mayweather, 41, and Khaled, 43, were charged on Thursday for promoting the initial coin offering (ICO) of a new form of cryptocurrency from Centra to their vast network of social media followers — without telling those followers they were being paid to do so.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.