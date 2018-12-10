Man docked for hitting 12 years old daughter’s eyes with knife

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- A 30 year old man Mohmmed Bramah who allegedly brutalized his 12 years old daughter by hitting her eyes with knife and iron rod was Monday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’Court in Lagos.

The defendant who resides at 85 Adeba Road Lakowe, Ibeju Lekki, is facing a two count charge of assault and occasional bodily harm preferred against him by the police.

Bramah’s daughter who started living with him last September, sustained injuries on her eyes, hands and scars all over her body.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Ehizoba Godspower told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 1, 2018, at about 6pm.

He said that the defendant used knife, iron and belt to hit his daughter on her eyes and hand which made the eyes and hands become swollen.

According to the Prosecutor, the offences committed is Punishable Under sections 173 and 168 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate M.F Onamusi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be employed in a reputable organization, and one of the sureties must also be a blood relation.

Onamusi also ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, show evidence of two years tax clearance and have their addresses verified.

The Magistrate ordered that the victim should be taken to Vigilant Heart home Foundation.

She adjourned the case till January 16, for mention.