Mob arrests step-father for allegedly defiling 12-year-old daughter in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa —Angry residents of Obunagha community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have apprehended a 40-year-old man for allegedly defiling and sodomising his 12-year-old step-daughter.

The victim was reportedly rushed to Niger Delta University Hospital, Okolobiri, with severe injuries, including bleeding.

It was learned that the suspect, identified as a bricklayer in the community, has been handed to the State Rapid Response Unit, Dor Akpor after severe public flogging by residents.

The victim’s father (names withheld) described the incident as sad and is considering prosecution.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the development but said details of the incident at his disposal were sketchy at press time.

“Yes, the suspect is currently with the State Rapid Response unit, Dor Akpor, and I’ll get you the details once the matter is transfered to the command,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Founder of the Do Foundation, Dr. Dise Harry, yesterday, described the development as worrisome to gender-based organisations, noting that two other similar incidents were recorded between December 2025 and January, 2026.

She said: “As an organisation, we are once again awakened to our responsibilities as civil society organisations. We need to revisit our sensitisation strategies and look out for preventive measures to end sexual abuse of our children.

“Between January and now, we have recorded three cases of sexual abuse of children and the perpetrators are step fathers to this innocent young girls. Also between October and December last year, we had two cases of adults abusing girls between the ages of 7 and 12.

“These incidents calls for urgent collaborative intervention by all key actors in the fight against gender based violence.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Bayelsa State police command to thoroughly investigate all the matters and let these paedophiles face prosecution.”