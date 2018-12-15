Lobi Stars plan against Kenya’s high altitude

Lobi Stars of Makurdi vice-president, Mike Idoko has disclosed that the club has detailed information about the effects high altitude may have on their players this weekend, hecne their careful plans for the trip to face Gor Mahia, footballlive.ng reports.

Speaking ahead of their CAF Champions League first round clash on Sunday, Idoko said the Middle Belt outfit plan to arrive late in Nairobi and leave immediately after the match, to avoid any ill effects of high altitude on the players, coaches and officials.

Idoko said the team started making plans for their schedule in Nairobi immediately after they defeated UMS de Loum of Cameroon, and says they are ready tango the Kenyan champions, who ousted Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

Idoko, who is also the club’s chief executive officer, added that they had to make checks about the weather and pitch in Nairobi, to ensure that the players will not be disturbed before, during and after the first leg tie.

He added: “We have heard a lot about Kenya and we are making effort to ensure that we are not affected by the high altitude there. “We know that the game will come up in Nairobi and that it will hold at the Moi International Stadium in Kasarani which is a grass pitch.