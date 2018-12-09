Lawyer queries motive behind Usoro, AKSG officials prosecution

By Henry Ojelu

UYO—A legal practitioner, Douglas Ogbankwa, has said that there is a hidden motive by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over its decision to try the President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Paul Usoro, SAN and some top Akwa Ibom State Government officials.

The EFCC claimed that Usoro converted and laundered about N1.4 billion in connivance with the governor of his state, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and other officials of his government.

Reacting to the charge, Ogbankwa said that the decision by the EFCC to prosecute Usoro over a lawyer-client business relationship raises questions about the real motive of the charge especially with the political situation in Akwa Ibom State.

He said: “If indeed, the EFCC goes ahead and charge our president, Usoro, this morning, just for receiving his legitimate income, then the bar would have foisted on itself, a fiat accompli.’’