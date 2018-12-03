Landers ’88 sensitize students on career choice

By Gabriel Olawale

Landers ’88 Reunion Club has enlighten students of Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School, MCSS on the need to choose courses or professions that will make them relevant in the emerging world.

Speaking during a Career Fair which was part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Club, President of Landers ’88 Reunion Club, Soji Adekogbe said that the world is fast changing, largely due to advancement in technology which has influenced the relevance of certain traditional professions.

“We are using this career fair to unveil a new world of possibilities for students of MCSS and position them to be major stakeholders and positive influencers in the world.

Adekogbe said that, to achieve such a great goal, they students need to be mentor and properly guided by experienced practitioners, who have not only practiced their profession, but have trended the world direction and proactively re-strategized to stay in active competition and relevance.

“The choice of career fair as a positive medium to engage students is in line with the theme of our 30th anniversary which is ‘giving back, touching lives.’ It also provides us an auspicious opportunity to share our several years of experience in our different careers or professions with a view to guide students in making informed decision on their choice of courses,” he noted.

Corroborating his view, the Chairman 30th Anniversary Planning Committee, Ojuolape Akinpelu said that the world is becoming highly competitive and any initiative towards increasing people’s value in the global market deserved commendation.

“MCSS has stood the test of time by making significant progress in infrastructure, student engagement and quality of education. We are therefore very proud to be associated with this great institution as we seek to change the narrative of our nation.

Head of Media Literary Unit, National Film and Video Censors Board, Chioma Obasi urged the students to be mindful of the kind of movies they watch and music they listen to, “many students have been corrupted and mislead base on the kind of movies they watch.”

Chioma encouraged them to make use of access to internet in an impactful ways that will promote their academic performance.